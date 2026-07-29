Panjab University PhD scholar dies of electrocution on campus, students stage angry protest

"Extremely saddened at the sad demise of a young PhD scholar Ms. Jyoti because of electrocution at @OfficialPU. My condolences to the family of Ms. Jyoti. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to Murder or causing death by a rash and negligent act must be registered under Section 105 / 106 of BNS and the matter needs to be properly investigated by the police," said the Congress MP in a post on X.