Panjab university faces backlash over removal of four Punjab history postgraduate papers

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (IANS): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday expressed concern over the removal of four papers covering the history of Punjab from the postgraduate history syllabus of the Panjab University in Chandigarh, contending that the move would do a disservice to preserving the state's rich historical heritage.
Giving details on the issue, senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the four papers, which provided students an opportunity to study the history of Punjab from the 15th to the 17th century, the 18th century, the 19th century, and the 20th century, should not be tinkered with in any form.
He said he had taken up the issue with the Vice-Chancellor as well as the Head of the Department of History, both of whom had assured him that the decision was being reversed shortly and the entire earlier syllabus would be restored.
Stressing that such decisions, which had deep cultural and historical sensitivities for Punjabis, are not repeated in future, Cheema said: "Punjab’s history must remain an integral and respected part of the academic study.”
Panjab University, where 75 per cent of graduating students are women, is a 143-year-old varsity with its alma mater including former Prime Ministers Dr Manmohan Singh and I.K. Gujral, and former President Shankar Dayal Sharma.
In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, a beautiful red sandstone campus was designed for the varsity by Pierre Jeanneret under the guidance of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier. The university moved here from 1958 to 1960.
Till the re-organisation of Punjab in 1966, the university had its regional centres at Rohtak, Shimla, and Jalandhar, and its affiliated colleges were located in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
With the re-organisation of Punjab, the university became an Inter-State Body Corporate catering to the newly organised states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and Chandigarh. Gradually, the colleges of Himachal and Haryana were affiliated to the universities in the respective states, and Panjab University was left with the affiliated colleges in the Union Territory of Chandigarh and parts of Punjab.
The Panjab University Campus, located in Sectors 14 and 25, spreads across 550 acres.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.