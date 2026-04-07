Panic in Salumbar as unknown disease kills 5 children, hospitalizes 20

JAIPUR: A mysterious illness in Rajasthan’s Salumbar district has claimed the lives of five children within five days, triggering panic in the villages of Ghata and Lalpura.

According to local sources, the affected children initially complained of mild fever and weakness. Families rushed them to nearby health centres and later to the Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur, but despite treatment, all five children died in quick succession.

The condition of 20 children remains critical, and their samples have been sent to Udaipur for testing.

The first case reported was on March 31, when four-year-old Deepak Meena, son of Manuram Meena from Lalpura, developed a sudden fever. He was taken to the Dariyawad Government Hospital and later referred to Pratapgarh District Hospital. As his condition worsened, doctors referred him to Udaipur, but he died on the way to the hospital.

On the same day, four-year-old Seema Meena, daughter of Gamana Meena from Lalpura, also developed a fever. On the next morning, her condition deteriorated rapidly, with vomiting and convulsions and succumbed to death in her home.

On April 3, seven-year-old Laxman Meena, another child from the same family, fell seriously ill. He was taken to the Lasadiya Community Health Centre and then referred to the district hospital before being shifted to Udaipur. After two days of treatment, he died on April 5.

On April 5, a two-year-old girl from Ghata village, daughter of Prakash Meena, developed fever and later suffered convulsions. She died at home on the same day.

In another case from Ghata, four-year-old Rahul Meena developed fever and vomiting and was admitted to Dariyawad Government Hospital, where he died during treatment later that evening.

Salumber Collector Mohammad Junaid said that a door-to-door survey has been initiated, to find the exact cause of the illness and laboratory reports are awaited. "A team from the Health Department has been deployed within the village; blood samples have been sent to Udaipur and after the reports are received will clarify whether it is a viral infection, bacterial infection, or an unknown disease," he said.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed officials to assess the ground situation and initiate immediate measures to contain the illness.

A high-level team from RNT Medical College has been deployed to the affected villages. Chief Secretary V. Srinivas has directed the district administration and health officials to maintain round-the-clock surveillance.

Under the directions of Principal Secretary (Health) Gayatri Rathore, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Salumbar and his team have been stationed in the villages. All children showing symptoms of fever are being screened.

Suspecting a possible mosquito-borne disease, authorities have begun fogging operations and source reduction measures. Blood samples of affected children and their family members have been collected and sent for testing.

However, the investigation has faced resistance from some families. In one instance, the father of a deceased child refused to provide samples, alleging that despite multiple hospital visits in Dariyawad, Salumbar and Udaipur, no diagnosis was made. Families have accused the health system of failing to provide treatment.

Meanwhile, villagers have been advised to drink boiled water, maintain hygiene, and seek immediate medical attention if children develop fever.

This story has been written by Rajesh Asnani.