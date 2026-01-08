Panels to monitor eradication of orderly system: TN in Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that the constitution of district level committees is being contemplated for eradicating the ‘slavery’ system of engaging police personnel as orderlies for doing personal works of higher officials.

Advocate General PS Raman made the submission before the division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan on Wednesday when a petition regarding eviction of encroachments on public land and inadequacy of cops for providing protection for such work came up for hearing.

Recording the submission, the bench instructed the state government to constitute such committees under the leadership of the district collectors instead of superintendents of police (SPs).