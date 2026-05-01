Panel suggests 25% job quota for Kannada medium students

BENGALURU: Even as 19,000 students failed in Kannada as first language in SSLC exam-1 in 2025-26, a committee formed by the Kannada Development Authority to study the reasons behind this has recommended to reserve 25% of government jobs in Karnataka to children who have studied in Kannada medium.

“At least 25 percent of government jobs in Karnataka should be reserved for children who have studied in Kannada medium up to at least 10th standard in Karnataka and any part of the country. This will motivate students studying in Kannada medium,” the report stated.