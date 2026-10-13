Panel on MPSC to probe commission's present, past chairpersons and members

Pune: A five-member committee formed by the Maharashtra government to inquire into alleged paper leaks and irregularities in MPSC exams will also probe the tenure of present as well as past chairpersons and members of the state recruitment body, as per officials.

The government on Sunday named senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, the FDA commissioner acclaimed for strictly enforcing food safety regulations, as secretary of the panel.

The committee will probe the tenure of present as well as past chairpersons and members of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said while proposing the panel last week.

Other than Mundhe, the committee will have ex-judge Dilip Bhosale as its chairman, and IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, ex-IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik as members.