Panel acts after Iranian student denied pool access

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs to make necessary arrangements to allow an Iranian student of Kerala University’s Kariavattom campus to use the swimming pool.

The student, Sarah Moosavi, an aquatics player, had earlier alleged that officials made racist remarks and told her that only Indian citizens were permitted to use the campus pool.

Acting on the complaint, the commission asked the student to submit a formal request to the sports director seeking permission to use the facility.

The director subsequently informed the commission that there is no formal restriction preventing her from using the pool. The commission also directed that officials should not obstruct her access.

Taking note of the allegation that the complaint of racial remarks was not effectively investigated, the commission directed the district police chief to take appropriate action. It also asked the city police commissioner to seek an explanation from the Kazhakkoottam assistant commissioner and station house officer for failing to submit a report and for not appearing before the commission.