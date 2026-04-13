"Palpable sense of excitement among children here": UP CM Yogi lauds upgraded govt school infrastructure in state

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the transformation of government schools through improved infrastructure and collaborative funding models, as he attended the inauguration of the new building of Adarsh Secondary School, equipped with modern facilities at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.



The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.



Addressing the gathering here, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a total of Rs 5.17 crore was spent on the project, of which the State Government contributed Rs 4.70 crore. He added that the remaining funds were mobilised by the Governor through various sources, including Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.