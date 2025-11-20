Palghar: Students flee into jungle after being beaten by teacher for delay in fetching water

A group of students from a government-run elementary school in Maharashtra's Palghar district fled to a jungle after teachers allegedly hit them for not fetching water on time, an official said today, Thursday, November 20.

The state's education department has opened a probe into the event, which occurred earlier this week at a Zilla Parishad school in Jawhar's Jambulmatha region, according to an official.

The event occurred in the wake of the death of a Class 6 student who was allegedly forced to complete 100 sit-ups for being late to school in the district, PTI reports.

On Wednesday, the parents of the students filed a memorandum with the Zilla Parishad, alleging that the teaching staff ordered students to fetch water from a source that was approximately a kilometre away from the school and thrashed them when they returned late.

The parents further claimed that a group of students allegedly fled the school grounds and sought refuge in a neighbouring forest after being distressed by the beating, demanding stern punishment against the teachers responsible.

"The zilla parishad has initiated a probe into the allegations, and appropriate action will be taken based on the report. Teams have already gone to the school," said Sonali Matekar, education officer (Primary) of the zilla parishad.