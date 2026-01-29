Palestine FM calls for larger India role, cites historic ties

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian underscored the long-standing relationship between India and Palestine, called for a balanced Indian role in West Asia, and expressed hope for wider international recognition of Palestine during his visit to New Delhi.



"I'm glad to be in India. This is my first visit and I hope it is not the last," the minister said, describing India as the "4th largest economy and country we look highly" upon.



Recalling high-level engagements, she noted that the last visit by the Palestinian President to India took place in 2017, during which several memoranda of understanding were signed. "I'm privileged to be here. So I bring greetings. from President Abbas from the Palestinian leadership from the people of Palestine, be it in occupied East Jerusalem," she said.

Highlighting the historical roots of bilateral ties, the minister said relations dated back to the 1930s and recalled India's support for the Palestinian cause in 1947. She referred to Mahatma Gandhi's opposition to the partition of Palestine and said India had continued to stand with Palestinians in their struggle against occupation.



She said India had, in recent years, firmly supported the two-state solution, the right of Palestinians to self-determination, and relevant resolutions at the Human Rights Council. At the same time, she acknowledged India's strategic interests and its relations with both Palestine and Israel, calling for a balanced approach in the region.



The minister said Palestine believed India could play a major mediating role between Israel and Palestine and help bring an end to the conflict and occupation. She added that India's stance in favour of international law, the two-state framework and the New York Declaration was "very clear to us".



Expressing appreciation for India's developmental assistance, she said New Delhi had supported numerous projects in Palestine, particularly in education, healthcare and social infrastructure. She cited Indian-backed schools across the West Bank, support to hospitals and specialised medical centres, and assistance for multipurpose buildings such as sports and recreation centres for Palestinian children.



At the diplomatic level, she noted India's support for building the infrastructure of the Palestinian Diplomatic Institute, which is nearing completion and is expected to facilitate training and exchanges for Palestinian diplomats.



Emphasising the historical context of the conflict, the minister said, "The Palestinian struggle and the Palestinian problem did not start two years ago, nor 10 years ago, nor in 1967 it started over 100 years ago," referring to the Balfour Declaration and the displacement of Palestinians.



Concluding her remarks, she said Palestine hoped more countries would come forward to recognise the Palestinian state.

