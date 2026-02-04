Palanivel Thiaga Rajan releases book, web page on Tamil pride

CHENNAI: IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday released a book titled ‘Uyir Nigar Tamil’ (Tamil, which is equal to our lives) published by the Tamil Virtual Academy and inaugurated a web page on it.

The first copy was received by R Balakrishnan, Chairman, International Institute of Tamil Studies, Chennai.

The book is a documentary which explains Tamil linguistic consciousness and the history of language movements.