Pakistan's education crisis result of decades of systemic neglect: Report

According to the report, all the provinces of Pakistan have made plans under the National Education Action Plan (NEAP) 2026. However, the gap between planning and implementation has increased to the point where policy ambition has not been able to translate into measurable educational access for millions of children. It stated that without introducing reforms in governance, accountability and financing, National Education Emergency risks remaining a symbolic declaration instead of a functional response to a national crisis, leading Pakistani daily The News International reported.