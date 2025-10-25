Pakistan: Under-construction girls’ school building bombed by unknown assailants

An under-construction girls' primary school in the Gara Budha village of Tank district, near Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, was blown up by unidentified assailants yesterday, Friday, October 25.

According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the explosion occurred when the assailants planted explosives around the school's boundary wall and beneath numerous classrooms.

The blast, which tore through the structure in the early morning, did considerable damage to the school building, whose construction was nearing completion. According to the local police authorities, the bomb disposal crew later investigated the site, gathering evidence and assessing the extent of the destruction.

The motive and perpetrators of the bombing remain unknown.

However, the incident has sparked widespread alarm in the local community of the Gara Budha village, with parents and activists decrying what they claim is an assault on girls' education. They have requested that the provincial government not only rebuild the school soon, but also provide proper security for educational establishments in the area.

Residents warned that if the perpetrators were not apprehended soon, they would hold demonstrations demanding justice.

"This is not just an attack on a school; it's an attack on the future of our daughters," said a local elder, echoing the community's frustration.