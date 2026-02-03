Pakistan trails South Asia in literacy levels: Report

Analysts stated that the speed of improvement is "alarmingly slow" for a country which has a population of more than 240 million people. The FAFEN review also highlighted gender and provincial disparities. The data has revealed that male literacy stands at 73 per cent in comparison to 54 per cent for women. According to the data, the literacy rate for Punjab stands at 68 per cent, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa both have a literacy rate of 58 per cent. Balochistan has the lowest literacy rate at 49 per cent.