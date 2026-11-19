Lahore: At least 200 Hindu and Sikh students in Pakistan will receive scholarships under an expanded education support scheme from next year. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has decided to increase the number of awards under the Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship Programme, which was started in 2019.

The proposed expansion will provide 100 scholarships each to Hindu and Sikh students, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 200. The scheme was initially launched for just 10 students, with five awards for each community.

The number of scholarships has increased over the years. In the previous round, 110 students received financial support under the programme. Each selected student is given a monthly stipend of PKR 10,000.

"The number of scholarships has increased from time to time. Last time, scholarships were awarded to 110 students. To provide enhanced educational opportunities to deserving students belonging to Hindu and Sikh communities by expanding the Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship Programme, the number of scholarships is proposed to be increased to 200 (100 Hindu and 100 Sikh)," ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Mohiyuddin told PTI.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by ETPB chief Qamaruz Zaman.

The board has also announced free residential facilities for 12 Hindu and Sikh students at its Markaz-e-Taleem educational centre in Rawalpindi. The accommodation will include necessary facilities, with no cost to the students.

ETPB Secretary Nasir Mushtaq said the board was committed to improving educational opportunities for minority communities and helping students continue their studies without facing difficulties.

The ETPB looks after religious sites and properties associated with Sikh and Hindu communities in Pakistan. The scholarship programme is part of its efforts to support students from these communities.

The board's meeting also reviewed the restoration of Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh in Peshawar, which is being carried out at a cost of PKR 101.2 million. A proposal to build modern accommodation for Sikh pilgrims near Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal was also discussed.

With inputs of PTI