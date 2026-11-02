Teacher shortage, security fears hit girls’ education in Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Seven government girls’ primary schools in the Bara subdivision of Khyber district have been forced to shut down due to an acute shortage of teachers and worsening security conditions, highlighting a deepening crisis in Pakistan’s public education system.



101 teaching positions and 34 non-teaching posts remain vacant across the subdivision, as reported by The Express Tribune.



According to The Express Tribune, data from the Sub-Divisional Education Office (Female), Bara, shows that only 209 of the 310 sanctioned teaching positions are currently occupied. Of these, 64 Primary School Teacher (PST) and 37 Primary School Head Teacher (PSHT) posts remain unfilled.