Pakistan’s University of Gujrat hit by management turmoil

Gujrat: The University of Gujrat is facing growing criticism over what observers describe as an administrative crisis, with concerns that the transfer of experienced officials and ongoing governance disputes could disrupt admissions and affect thousands of students, as reported by The Express Tribune.



According to The Express Tribune, the controversy escalated after former UOG Vice Chancellor Dr Zahoorul Haq assumed charge as Vice Chancellor of the University of Rasul. University sources claimed that several senior officials were subsequently shifted from UOG to the newly established institution, prompting concern among faculty, students and parents about the university's administrative stability.



The transfer of UOG's experienced online admissions team during the peak admission period has emerged as a major point of contention. Those moved include Director IT Zahid Raza, Additional Director Abu Al-Khair Muhammad Umar and Deputy Director Raja Ahmar Siddique. Critics argue that the relocation has disrupted the admissions process and weakened the university's ability to manage critical administrative functions.