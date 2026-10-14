Pakistan’s education system fails youth as skills crisis costs economy $31.5 billion annually



Unemployment among graduates has reached 18.3 per cent, surpassing the overall unemployment rate of 14.7 per cent. These figures reveal a troubling contradiction in Pakistan’s education system, where higher academic qualifications do not necessarily translate into improved employment prospects, as highlighted by Dawn.

The situation is particularly difficult among younger university graduates. Citing Gallup Pakistan’s assessment of the Labour Force Survey 2024-25, unemployment among graduates aged 20 to 24 stands at 32.8 per cent. With nearly one in three young graduates struggling to find employment, Pakistan faces mounting pressure to reform its education-to-employment framework, as reported by Dawn.