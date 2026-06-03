Pakistan teachers warn of public education collapse as privatisation drive deepens

Rawalpindi (ANI): A growing controversy has erupted in Pakistan's education sector after major teachers' and pensioners' organisations strongly criticised the government's continued push towards privatisation of public educational institutions.

Representatives of the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), Educators Association and Education Pensioners Association have denounced the outsourcing of government schools and colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework and the newly introduced Schools of Eminence programme, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, PTU President Ramzan Inqalabi, Educators Association President Basharat Iqbal Raja, education activist Akhiyan Gul, and Education Pensioners Association Secretary General Shafiq Bhalowalia, speaking at a press conference, described the policy as a severe blow to Pakistan's public education system.

The leaders claimed that nearly 15,000 government schools were outsourced during the previous year, leading to the elimination of around 50,000 teaching positions. The organisations alleged that permanent teaching staff in outsourced institutions have increasingly been replaced by graduates and MPhil degree holders hired by private operators on salaries ranging from Rs8,000 to Rs10,000 per month.

Union leaders argued that such wages fall drastically below the government's prescribed minimum wage of approximately Rs 45,000 for unskilled labourers, raising concerns about exploitation within the education sector.

The representatives further claimed that many teachers employed under private managements do not receive salaries during summer vacations, while school heads are reportedly earning only around Rs12,000 per month. They stated that these conditions are undermining both the quality of education and the dignity of the teaching profession, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Criticism was also directed at the Schools of Eminence initiative. While the programme reportedly offers starting salaries between Rs50,000 and Rs60,000, union leaders argued that employees are deprived of pensions, gratuity benefits and long-term job security. The organisations fear the model will eventually eliminate permanent employment opportunities for future generations of teachers, as reported by The Express Tribune.