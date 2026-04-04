Pakistan's academic paralysis: QAU students, faculty left in limbo due to vacant VC post



Faculty members are also facing severe hardships. Around 150 visiting lecturers have not received salaries for up to two years. While some funds were recently released by the federal government, payments remain pending due to the lack of an authorised signatory.

The university is simultaneously grappling with financial instability. Of the PKR 2 billion bailout package promised last year, only PKR 500 million has been disbursed so far. Officials stress that appointing a VC is essential to pursue the remaining funds with the government, as highlighted by Dawn.

Although the education ministry has forwarded names for an acting VC and interviews have reportedly been conducted, no appointment has been finalised. As per regulations, the President of Pakistan, acting as chancellor, holds the authority to make the appointment, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

