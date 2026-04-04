Pakistan's academic paralysis: QAU students, faculty left in limbo due to vacant VC post

Islamabad: More than 1,200 students at Quaid-i-Azam University are unable to obtain their degrees due to a prolonged administrative standstill, as the Vice-Chancellor's (VC) position has remained vacant for over two months. The absence of leadership has stalled key university functions, raising serious concerns about governance and student futures, as reported by Dawn.
According to Dawn, officials said that the issuance of degrees has come to a complete halt because the VC's signature is mandatory.
"Over 1,200 degrees are pending," an official stated. The vacuum has also disrupted syndicate and selection board meetings, leaving critical academic and administrative decisions unresolved.
The crisis began after former VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar stepped down on February 6 to assume the role of chairman of the Higher Education Commission. Since then, neither a permanent nor an acting VC has been appointed, deepening the institutional paralysis. Students say the delay is jeopardising their academic and professional prospects.
One graduate stated that plans to apply for higher education abroad have been stalled due to the unavailability of a degree. Departments have reportedly informed students that no documents can be issued until a VC is appointed.
Faculty members are also facing severe hardships. Around 150 visiting lecturers have not received salaries for up to two years. While some funds were recently released by the federal government, payments remain pending due to the lack of an authorised signatory.
The university is simultaneously grappling with financial instability. Of the PKR 2 billion bailout package promised last year, only PKR 500 million has been disbursed so far. Officials stress that appointing a VC is essential to pursue the remaining funds with the government, as highlighted by Dawn.
Although the education ministry has forwarded names for an acting VC and interviews have reportedly been conducted, no appointment has been finalised. As per regulations, the President of Pakistan, acting as chancellor, holds the authority to make the appointment, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.