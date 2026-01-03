Polio drive misses 935,000 children in Pakistan’s merged districts

Islamabad: The polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan's merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fell short of its target, leaving over 935,000 children under five unvaccinated, officials said, citing security challenges and population displacement as key hurdles, The Express Tribune reported.



According to The Express Tribune, citing authorities, thousands of families from North and South Waziristan, Bajaur, and other merged districts have migrated to different parts of the country, complicating monitoring and vaccination efforts.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 19 polio cases in 2025, including four each in North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, and Tank; three in Bannu; two in Torghar; and one each in Dera Ismail Khan and Lower Kohistan, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Officials noted that staffing and operational support for WHO and UNICEF programmes in the merged districts were reduced last year, while WHO funding cuts also affected campaign coverage, leaving children in these areas at heightened risk.