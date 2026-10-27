Pakistan: Over 4,000 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools in dilapidated state

Islamabad: As many as 4,049 government schools in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have been declared in 'dilapidated' condition and require immediate reconstruction and rehabilitation to ensure the safety of students and teachers, local media reported on Tuesday.

A total of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 16.2 billion will be needed to reconstruct and repair these schools, according to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elementary and secondary education department's initial estimates. According to a report in leading Pakistani daily 'Dawn', the department said that the structures which need reconstruction and rehabilitation include 8,088 classrooms, 2,949 group latrines and 48 examination halls.

The department conducted a survey in government schools after a private school building collapsed in Dir Colony of Peshawar earlier this month. The government has also directed the Elementary and Secondary Education Authority (ESEA) to conduct inspections in private school buildings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.