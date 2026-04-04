Pakistan: Fuel price surge pushes Lahore students to the brink



Ali Hassan, Mohammed Saleem, and Mohammed Zubair, all students, voiced their growing concerns over the situation.

"Petrol prices are likely to increase further at this time. But what can we do? We are students," one of them tsaid, reflecting the shared anxiety among youth.

Struggling to keep up with daily expenses, they say that even basic mobility is turning into a challenge.

"By the grace of Allah, we are somehow managing whatever we can, but it is becoming very difficult for us," they added.