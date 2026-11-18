Islamabad: Nearly 28 per cent of children aged between five and 16 in Pakistan are not attending school, highlighting persistent challenges in access to education, particularly among girls and children from economically disadvantaged families, according to a recent survey.
The findings are part of the Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024-25, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. According to the survey, 31 per cent of girls and 25 per cent of boys in the age group are out of school.
Of the total number of children not attending school, 20 per cent have never enrolled in an educational institution, while eight per cent had enrolled but subsequently discontinued their studies, a report by Pakistani daily Minute Mirror stated.
Poverty remains one of the major factors affecting school enrolment and retention. Families struggling to meet their household expenses often find it difficult to bear the costs associated with education. In some cases, children are required to contribute to the family income through paid work, affecting their ability to attend school regularly or continue their studies.
The challenges are particularly pronounced for girls in rural areas. Limited availability of middle and secondary schools within accessible distances can restrict their transition beyond primary education. The survey-related report also highlighted concerns over long travel distances, safety and social expectations as factors influencing families' decisions about their daughters' education.
The availability of basic infrastructure in government schools is another concern. According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) Pakistan 2025, only 60.2 per cent of the government primary schools surveyed had usable washrooms. Access to usable drinking water was reported in 59.9 per cent of schools, while 60.5 per cent had electricity.
The report also pointed to gaps in foundational learning outcomes among primary school students. According to ASER Pakistan 2025, only seven per cent of Grade 3 students surveyed could read a simple story, while eight per cent could solve a basic division problem.
These findings highlight the challenges surrounding not only school enrolment but also the quality of learning and the availability of essential facilities. Ensuring that children enter schools and remain enrolled is one aspect of improving educational access, while providing functional infrastructure and strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy are equally important.
The figures point to the need for addressing the economic and social barriers that prevent children from accessing education, alongside improvements in school infrastructure and learning outcomes. The differences in enrolment between girls and boys also underline the importance of measures that support girls' continued participation in education, particularly at the secondary level.
This report is based on inputs from IANS, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.