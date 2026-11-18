Islamabad: Nearly 28 per cent of children aged between five and 16 in Pakistan are not attending school, highlighting persistent challenges in access to education, particularly among girls and children from economically disadvantaged families, according to a recent survey.

The findings are part of the Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024-25, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. According to the survey, 31 per cent of girls and 25 per cent of boys in the age group are out of school.

Of the total number of children not attending school, 20 per cent have never enrolled in an educational institution, while eight per cent had enrolled but subsequently discontinued their studies, a report by Pakistani daily Minute Mirror stated.