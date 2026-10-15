Pakistan: 27 students and a teacher, killed after roof of private school collapses in Peshawar 



Speaking to Dawn, Samiullah, a parent who reached the scene shortly after receiving news of the incident, said he managed to rescue three girls, all under the age of eight.

“I received a call from home at around 8:50 am and reached the site about 10 minutes later, at around 9 am. We have six children studying at the school,” he said.

Recalling the anxious moments at the site, he said he initially feared that his son, who had been attending a classroom on the ground floor beneath the collapsed first floor, had also died.