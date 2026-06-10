Karachi University staff suspend month-long strike after government assurances



The KUTS president remarked, "We all appreciate the government's efforts as it has given us assurances in writing. This happened in the presence of top education and university officials, including the minister. Our response also means to show respect to Ashura. Let's see how things develop and promises are delivered," choosing not to disclose the precise details of the negotiated settlement.

The written guarantees were extracted only after a massive wave of public anger boiled over earlier in the day, when a large contingent of educators and non-teaching staff, backed by frustrated students and various allied associations, mounted a fierce demonstration at the university's main gate.

Venting their fury over the state's persistent delaying tactics, the agitators threatened to completely paralyse the city's infrastructure by blocking the main University Road if their legitimate financial rights were denied further.