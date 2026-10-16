Pak: FIR names owners, shareholders, contractor after school collapse kills 35 in Peshawar

Peshawar: Police on Friday registered a case against the owners, shareholders and contractor of a private school in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where a roof collapse killed 34 children and a teacher, as authorities launched an inquiry into the tragedy.

The case was registered at Peshawar's Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station under Sections 148, 149 and 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code, according to the First Information Report (FIR), after the school collapse on Thursday killed at least 35 people and injured 52 others.