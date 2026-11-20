

However, on the Pakistan question, he had said that India cannot accept a situation where innocent people are being killed. He said that Pakistan’s support for and promotion of terrorism has to stop for any dialogue to take place between the two neighbouring countries.

"There is scope, but there is a major problem, and that is Pakistan’s support for and promotion of terrorism within our country. This is absolutely out of the question. It is impossible for us to accept a situation where our innocent people are being killed while we engage in talks with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin," he said.