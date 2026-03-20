Paint vs wallpaper vs texture: What should you choose?

Textured finishes: Craftsmanship, personal, curated

Textures add an additional dimension to spaces, introducing depth and variations that change with light throughout the day. Limewash, Venetian plaster, or microcement adds a touch of richness and craftsmanship to the space. These finishes are natural, and their imperfect quality adds warmth and authenticity to interiors.

They are celebrated for their interaction with light. As light hits these surfaces, it creates tonal variations and soft shadows that make the wall come alive. These create visual drama without the need for additional décor. They usually require professional application, making it an expensive choice when compared to paint or wallpaper.

Walls are more than just a background for furniture; they are canvasses to spaces that can completely transform all aspects in a room. They decide how a space is experienced, making it the most vital decision for interiors.

No matter the choice, the variety of paint, character of wallpaper or richness of textures, the goal should always be to create an environment that feels personal and intentional. Finishes can also be mixed thoughtfully without being restricted to one finish per space. Consider the usage, maintenance, and longevity before making the investment.

This story has been written by Neeta Jessani of The New Indian Express.