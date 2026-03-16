PAID AND PLAYED

Students and parents routinely spend on textbooks, uniforms, digital learning subscriptions, coaching classes, and exam-preparation services. Problems arise when a course fails to match what was promised, a subscription continues after cancellation, a product arrives defective, or unexplained charges appear on a platform. When such things happen, the first step is to clearly identify the issue and gather the basic proof linked to the purchase.

Step 1: Identify the problem and collect proof

Before raising a complaint, determine exactly what went wrong, whether it involves misleading claims, billing errors, faulty materials, unauthorised renewals, or failure of service. Then gather the records that can support your case: the invoice or receipt, payment confirmation, order number or subscription details, and any screenshots, emails, brochures, or messages linked to the purchase at the time concerned. Together, these create a paper trail that helps establish the transaction, identify the product or service involved, and show what was promised, delivered, cancelled, or disputed.

Step 2: Contact the seller or service provider

Most retailers, coaching institutes, and online learning platforms maintain customer-support channels or grievance systems. File a complaint directly with the provider first. Share order numbers, invoices, screenshots, or photographs so the issue is recorded clearly. Many disputes are resolved at this stage through replacements, corrections, cancellations, or refunds.

Step 3: Escalate through consumer grievance channels

If the seller does not respond or refuses to fix the issue, the complaint can be taken to formal consumer grievance systems. The National Consumer Helpline functions as a pre-litigation platform where consumers can register and track disputes before moving further. If the matter is not resolved through that route, it may be filed before the appropriate consumer commission, depending on the value of the claim. Cases involving claims up to ₹50 lakh go to the District Commission, those between ₹50 lakh and ₹2 crore go to the State Commission, and those above ₹2 crore fall under the jurisdiction of the National Commission.

National Consumer Helpline

Website: www.consumerhelpline.gov.in

Call: 1915

Important!

Complaints should be filed within two years from the date of the dispute.