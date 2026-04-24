Karnataka SSLC results hit record high with 94.1% pass rate

Bengaluru: Karnataka has recorded 94.1 pass percentage in the SSLC exam-1 (fresh or regular students), the highest-ever in history, as against 80.04 pass percentage in the previous academic year.
Dismissing speculations that the increase is due to reduction in pass marks for each subject from 35 to 30 and an aggregate percentage of 33, Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa pointed out that only 1,532 students have been benefitted by the reduction.
He said, “A lot of people had criticised the department for reducing the pass marks. However, it has been able to help only a few thousand students and not in large numbers."
Around 8,66,045 students, including fresh candidates, private candidates, repeaters had registered for the exams and of which 8,56,516 students appeared and 7,60,002 students passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.73, as against 74.74% last year.
Bangarappa said that with such good results and the increase in the number of pass candidates, there will not be an exam-3 this year. “Only exam-2 will be conducted from May 8 to 25 and there will be no exam fee collected from students who have failed the exam-1. However, if students want to improve their marks, then they will have pay to exam fee. For girls and SC/ST candidates, there is no exam fee to improve the marks. The schedule for the exam-2 will be released soon.”
Third language row
The state has followed the instructions of the High Court of Karnataka to allot marks instead of grades for third language. The minister said, “No grace marks were allotted for third language or any subject this year. We have followed the instructions and allotted marks. Meanwhile, for those who want to improve marks or have failed in third language in exam-1, there will be no exam fees for third language only this year."
According to the data from the department, a total of 10,963 students failed in third language including English, Kannada, Hindi, Sanskrit and others. This year, the highest number of students failed in Hindi. Of 7,02,009 students appeared for Hindi as their third language, 6,92,528 students passed which is 98.7%, and only 9,481 failed (1.35%). Similarly, around 10,237 students appeared for Kannada and 9,948 students passed while 289 students failed. Meanwhile, of 28,497 students appeared for English, 27,317 cleared while 1,180 failed.
Bangarappa said, “There is a lot of difference in terms of pass percentage for third language when compared to last year. In Hindi alone, 75,792 candidates had failed in exam-1, while 1,359 had failed in Kannada and around 5,843 students had failed in English.”
Kalyana Karnataka districts fare well
The minister took pride in the fact that Kalyana Karnataka districts have done well by recording high pass percentages in the history of the SSLC exams. He said, “Vijayanagara has stood 10th in the entire state with a pass percentage of 96.39 while last year the pass percentage was 86.75%. The overall pass percentage of Kalyana Karnataka districts itself is 91.6 as against 71.7% last year-- a total difference of 19.9% which is an achievement of the education department. Three preparatory exams, model question paper exercise, blueprint for lesson based assessment as well as intervention from education commissioner, principal secretary who visited every school to check the status of revision of subjects as well as the level of learning among students during exams made it possible.”
Girls perform well
Like every year, girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 96.18 as against boys with 91.94 %. The pass percentage of boys has increased from 74.25% in 2024-25 to 91.94 while girls’s pass percentage increased from 85.70 to 96.18.
Marks card in digilocker
For the first time, SSLC students will be able to access their marks card in digilocker. The department will share the link to the registered mobile number of students which can be clicked to access their marks card. In case of revaluation of answer papers and also access answer sheets, students can apply via link available on KSEAB website and Karnataka One mobile app. A link for the same will be also sent to the students' Whatsapp number.
Government schools shine
Around 2,393 government high schools have achieved 100% results besides 824 aided and 2,959 unaided schools. Bangarappa appealed to parents to enroll their children in government schools as they have produced good results.
Exam fee for students in exam-2:
One subject: Rs 448
Two subjects: Rs 559
Three or more subjects: Rs 752
Bengaluru boy scores perfect 625
Dhanush Sudhir Mysore, a resident of Malleshwaram, is one among the seven toppers who scored 625 out of 625. He said, “I was confident of getting good marks. But I was not over confident at the same time. I dedicate this result to my school and tuition teachers."
He added, "In the beginning, because there was both school and tuition, I did not study much as I had less time. I like sports hence I spent more time playing chess, cricket, and tennis. I would like to take up science and study engineering in future."
MAGNIFICENT SEVEN
Seven students score perfect 625
* Prarthana Nagappa Biradar Patil, Government High School, Katageri in Athani taluk in Chikkodi
* Bharath G, Sri Vidyalakshmi English Medium High School Kabbala, Davanagere
* Brunda M Tapse, St Mary's High School Chikkamagaluru
* Dhanush Sudhir, Poorna Prajna Education Centre, Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru
* Preetham G Poojary, Mother Theresa Memorial School, Udupi
* Saujanya Basavraj Kandakur, Oxford English Medium High School, Muddebihala, Vijayapura
* Sukhadeva, BVR English Medium High School, Manvi, Raichur.
TOP PERFORMING DISTRICTS
Dakshina Kannada - 98.40%
Udupi - 98.18%
Uttara Kannada - 98.09%
Hassan - 97.51%
DISTRICTS WITH LESS PASS PERCENTAGE
Kalaburagi - 85.06
Madhugiri - 90.26
Chikkaballapura - 90.88
Bengaluru South - 91.65
Bengaluru pass percentage:
Bengaluru North: 95.33
Bengaluru South 91.64
Bengaluru Rural 95.33