Karnataka SSLC results hit record high with 94.1% pass rate

The minister took pride in the fact that Kalyana Karnataka districts have done well by recording high pass percentages in the history of the SSLC exams. He said, “Vijayanagara has stood 10th in the entire state with a pass percentage of 96.39 while last year the pass percentage was 86.75%. The overall pass percentage of Kalyana Karnataka districts itself is 91.6 as against 71.7% last year-- a total difference of 19.9% which is an achievement of the education department. Three preparatory exams, model question paper exercise, blueprint for lesson based assessment as well as intervention from education commissioner, principal secretary who visited every school to check the status of revision of subjects as well as the level of learning among students during exams made it possible.”