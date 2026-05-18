Karnataka secures 1,122 new medical seats, seeks end to NEET-UG and return of state-level exams

In a statement, the state government said Karnataka’s CET system had for decades ensured transparent, merit-based and student-friendly admissions, particularly benefiting rural and economically weaker students.

The government expressed concern over repeated allegations of question paper leaks, impersonation, cheating and irregularities in NEET, stating that such controversies had shaken public confidence and caused stress among students and parents. Karnataka said it would continue pressing the Union government to restore states’ powers to conduct entrance examinations independently.