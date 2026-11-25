Bengaluru: City-based real estate developer iUSTUS on Wednesday announced the launch of a multi-sport academy in association with the Padukone School of Badminton.
The iUSTUS Sports Academy aims to provide aspiring athletes with facilities, professional coaching and support, while promoting fitness, the company said in a release.
Former All England champion Prakash Padukone said the right environment was key to helping young sportspersons realise their potential.
"When I began my journey in badminton, my ambition was to excel at the highest level and become one of the best in the world. Having experienced that journey, I realised how important the right facilities, professional coaching, discipline and support are in helping a young sportsperson realise their potential," the badminton great said.
"I always felt that one day I would make it my mission to help create world-class facilities and training environments for young Indians who share that same passion and ambition. Our young people have the talent and determination to compete with the best in the world. They need the right opportunities and everything it takes to get there.
"Through Padukone School of Badminton, our endeavour is to help nurture that talent and create a pathway for India to produce more global champions," he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.