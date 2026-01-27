Padma awards: Salute to legacy, talent and service

Ex-SC judge honoured for decades-long service

A former Supreme Court judge and renowned sociopolitical figure, Justice K T Thomas is noted for his decades-long presence and contributions to the legal field. He had received the Padma Bushan in 2007.

Born in Kottayam, Thomas had his formal education at CMS College, Kottayam; St Albert’s College, Kochi; and Madras Law College, before joining the district sessions court in Kottayam in 1977. Since then, he served as the judge and as the chief justice of the Kerala High Court, before being elevated to the Supreme Court in 1996. Heading judicial benches in the apex court, Justice Thomas had been part of several key judgements, including the death sentence to the accused in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

After his SC term, he served as the chairperson of the ‘Justice K T Thomas Committee’ that supervised admissions to unaided professional colleges in Kerala (2003), of the ‘Police Reforms and Monitoring Committee’ that oversaw performance and accountability of police forces in the state, and of the ‘School Review Commission’. He is also the author of several literary works, including an autobiography -- titled ‘Honeybees of Solomon’ -- published in 2008.

Beyond his contributions to the judiciary and the legal field, his views and opinions on issues like the Mullaperiyar dam had gained wide public attention.