Paddy’s markets shine as vendors cash in

At first, the sights and sounds of Sydney’s Hay St Market feel intoxicating. A tall flame bursts from a sizzling wok, wine glasses clink to toast, and the warm aroma of caramelised sugar drifts from a bakery window. Around another corner, bright, flickering displays call out from every direction, offering everything from burgers to bánh mi. The Hay St Market is the latest addition to Sydney’s famous Paddy’s Markets—a long-standing Australian market for the curious of mind, and the budget conscious.

Paddy’s Markets began in 1834 when informal trading and bartering took root in this very square. Irish settlers were among the earliest traders, and were soon joined by waves of immigrants—Greeks, Lebanese, Chinese, Italians, Malaysians and many others—each bringing goods and flavours from their homelands. Soon, what began as a produce market gradually evolved into a global bazaar.

No matter which corner of the world migrants arrived from, Paddy’s offered something recognisable. “When we first shifted to Sydney, we visited Paddy’s every other weekend. It felt familiar,” says Asha, who moved here from India in the 1970s. “From Indian spices to decorative torans, laughing Buddha figurines, boomerangs featuring native Indigenous art, cans of Greek olives, mezze platters—you can find anything here,” she smiles.