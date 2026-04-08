Pachpadra refinery: Jobs estimate jumps to 90,000 as Rajasthan project gains scale

Jaipur, April 8 (IANS): Rajasthan BJP State President Madan Rathore on Wednesday said the Pachpadra Refinery Project would generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 90,000 people and play a key role in strengthening the state's self-reliance and economic growth.
The refinery, currently under construction in Pachpadra in the Balotra district of western Rajasthan, is poised to become a landmark achievement for the state. Its foundation stone was originally laid in 2007-08 under the leadership of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
Madan Rathore emphasised that the project will serve as a major driver of employment. While earlier estimates projected jobs for 10,000 to 30,000 people, the revised projections indicate that nearly 90,000 individuals will benefit from direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Addressing water requirements, he noted that the government has adopted an innovative approach by proposing the use of treated wastewater from Pali, Balotra, and Jodhpur, ensuring that drinking water availability for the public remains unaffected.
He reiterated that the BJP government is committed to public welfare and the holistic development of Rajasthan.
Criticising the previous Congress government, Madan Rathore alleged that the agreement related to the project was not in the state’s interest and would have imposed a heavy financial burden. He claimed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed hastily without proper environmental clearances or financial clarity, raising concerns about potential losses.
He further stated that the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had invited UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to Pachpadra in September 2013 to lay the foundation stone, which he described as an “electoral gimmick,” as neither land acquisition nor environmental clearances had been completed at the time.
According to Madan Rathore, the earlier agreement required the Rajasthan government to provide an interest-free annual payment of Rs 3,736 crore for 15 years to the concerned company, despite holding only a 26 per cent equity stake, while 74 per cent remained with the company.
He termed this arrangement unjust for the state. He added that after the BJP returned to power, significant amendments were made to the agreement, reducing the financial burden and resulting in savings of approximately Rs 40,000 crore. The clause for annual payments was removed, and the state’s equity stake was increased, making the project more financially viable. The state’s total financial contribution is now capped at approximately Rs 16,845 crore.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.