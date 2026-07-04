Puri praises Pachpadra refinery, blames previous government for delays



"Whenever we discuss refineries globally, their technology is graded on a scale of 1 to 20; this complex has a Nelson Complexity Index of 17, which means it ranks among the top 25 per cent of refineries worldwide in terms of technology. This refinery will be capable of processing both imported crude and crude produced within India, and the total cost of this project is approximately ₹80,000 crore," Puri said.

He said the refinery would generate employment, boost industrial growth in Rajasthan and contribute to India's energy self-sufficiency.

"In the last ten years, very few greenfield refineries have been built. Two of these were dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji at IOCL's Paradip Refinery in 2016, and today here in Pachpadra, the HRRL refinery, which is a joint venture of HPCL and the Government of Rajasthan," he said.