Paatil launches AI-enabled platform, dam safety digital initiatives
New Delhi : Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Tuesday launched several digital initiatives aimed at strengthening dam safety governance, including an AI-enabled platform and a visualisation tool for dam break analysis.
During the inauguration of the new office of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) at R K Puram here, Paatil unveiled the NDSA website, NETRA (NDSA Engine for Tracking and Review using AI) and Rashtriya Bandh Suraksha Darpan, according to an official statement.
The AI-enabled platform NETRA, developed in collaboration with the Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) of the Indian Navy, provides a conversational interface for quick access to information from key NDSA documents, including the Dam Safety Act regulations and policy guidelines.
It is also integrated with DHARMA, the national repository of dam safety data covering more than 6,600 specified dams and thousands of inspection reports, enabling faster access and analysis of dam safety information.
Rashtriya Bandh Suraksha Darpan (RBSD) is a visualisation platform developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing for presenting the results of Dam Break Analysis (DBA).
The tool enables effective visualisation and interpretation of potential dam break scenarios and supports improved risk assessment and planning, the statement said.
Paatil also remotely inaugurated rooftop solar power plants installed at seven buildings of the Central Water Commission, each having an installed capacity of less than 25 kW, reinforcing the government's commitment towards clean energy and sustainable infrastructure.
Referring to NETRA, he noted that more than 13,000 inspection reports are generated every year during pre-monsoon and post monsoon inspections of dams.
