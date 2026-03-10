Paatil launches AI-enabled platform, dam safety digital initiatives

New Delhi : Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Tuesday launched several digital initiatives aimed at strengthening dam safety governance, including an AI-enabled platform and a visualisation tool for dam break analysis.

During the inauguration of the new office of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) at R K Puram here, Paatil unveiled the NDSA website, NETRA (NDSA Engine for Tracking and Review using AI) and Rashtriya Bandh Suraksha Darpan, according to an official statement.