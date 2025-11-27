Paathashaala captures 80s–90s school memories in a heart-warming Kannada film

This week, Paathashaala, a film that captures the charm, discipline, and warmth of school life in the 80s and 90s, is gearing up to hit the screens, as reported by A Sharadhaa of The New Indian Express.

Director Heddur Manjunath Shetty, who previously made his mark with Gap Alli Ondu Cinema and Omini, says he wanted to tell a story that explores the bond between teachers and students, blending nostalgia with youthful energy. Produced by Manjunath HR under the banner of MS Square Movies, the film is a collaborative effort driven by passion.

Much of the film was shot in and around Thirthahalli taluk, with over forty local children forming the heart of the story. "Each child underwent careful training, lending authenticity and vibrancy to their performances, and also consists of actors like Balaji Manohar, Sudhakar Bannanje, Kiran Nayak, Prashanth, Akshay Nayak, and Samruddi Kumar"

The music is by Vikas Vasishta, cinematography by Jeevan Gowda, editing by Umesh RB, re-recording by Mathews Manu and choreography by Sye Arun. Carrying the tagline “Odu Athava Odogu”, Paathashaala may appear as a children’s film, but it is aimed at all ages, inviting audiences to laugh, reminisce and celebrate the innocence of school life. The film releases on November 28.