PA Naresh appointed Tamil Nadu school education director in six-official reshuffle

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed PA Naresh as Director of School Education, moving him from his previous post as Director of Elementary Education, in a reshuffle involving six senior officials across the School Education Department.

The order was issued by School Education Secretary J Innocent Divya. The Director of School Education post had been held as additional charge by N Latha, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), following the retirement of S Kannappan.

As part of the changes, K Sasikala, who was serving as Director of Government Examinations, has been appointed Director of Elementary Education. M Palanisamy, a member of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), has been posted as Director of Private Schools.

S Suganya, who held the post of Director of Private Schools, has been appointed Secretary of the TRB. VC Rameswaramurugan, the outgoing TRB Secretary, has been transferred as Additional Project Director of Samagra Shiksha.

S Uma, who was serving as Additional Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, has been appointed Director of Government Examinations.

The government has also promoted K Sridevi, who was serving as Joint Director of the TRB, to director-level rank and appointed her as a member of the recruitment board. She will fill the vacancy created by Palanisamy's transfer.

The changes cover key administrative positions responsible for school education, elementary education, public examinations, private school administration, teacher recruitment and the implementation of Samagra Shiksha, the Centre-sponsored school education programme.

The appointments and transfers take immediate effect, according to the government order.