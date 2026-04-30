Karnataka II PUC Examination-2 begins today: over 1.7 lakh students register

Bengaluru: Around 1,72,151 students – 92,554 boys and 79,597 girls – have registered for the Second PU Exam-2. Of these, 82,746 students are those who have scored low marks in internal exams or have shortage of attendance. While 794 are private candidates, 39,099 are repeaters and 49,512 are attempting to improve their marks.

The results of Exam-1 were released on April 9. As many as 6,94,545 students (including freshers, repeaters and private) had appeared for the exams, of which 5,66,608 students cleared it. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 81.58, which showed an increase of 12.42% compared to the pass percentage of 69.16% in Exam 1 in 2025.