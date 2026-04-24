Gen Z joins the electorate with a push for change

Chennai: When Tamil Nadu's Gen Z stepped into the polling booth for the first time on Thursday, many young voters told TNIE they were breaking away from family-driven voting habits to vote for change.

Many arrived dressed in white shirts and beige pants — what they consider the TVK dress code owing to Vijay's own association with the colours — with proudly inked fingers and Instagram posts, bringing a visible energy to booths across the state.

In Pudukkottai, first-time voters M Vishalini from Alangudi constituency and A Vigneshwaran from Pudukkottai constituency said issues such as lack of water supply, poor drainage and limited job opportunities influenced their decision. They described voting with a "sense of responsibility and expectation", adding that young voters are now "looking beyond traditional loyalties" and want tangible improvements.

This break from conventional voting patterns was visible in urban constituencies as well. In Kolathur, Yuvan J (19) said the decision to vote was based on his own assessment of governance. "There's silence for four years, followed by a rush of activity in the fifth year. It's time for change," he said.

Several first-time voters also showed a willingness to move away from dominant parties and consider alternatives. In Kolathur, Sadhana Shree U (18) said she chose NTK because she felt the major parties were already corrupt. "I believe NTK can support the growth and opportunities of youngsters," she said. In Perumbakkam, Sunita (19) echoed the same sentiment. "We have seen the same parties in power, but many of our issues remain. We should give another party a chance," she said, citing drug abuse in her neighbourhood and personal safety concerns.

For others, the focus was on accountability rather than party identity. J Anish (22), who travelled from Madurai to vote in Chennai's Anna Nagar, said the ruling party should be accountable throughout the five years of their tenure. He added that he would rush back to Madurai, where he studies, by train the same day.

At Samichettipatti in Dharmapuri, S Sowmiya Priya (19) cast her first vote with agriculture on her mind. "Agriculture policies must change in Tamil Nadu. I hope it will because of my vote," she said.

In Mayiladuthurai, 19-year-old A Harihara Sudhan said the moment felt deeply personal. "It feels like a dream come true as I have done my democratic duty. A new party has emerged and I have voted, hoping for a change," he said, casting his vote at a polling station in Thiru Indallur in Mayiladuthurai constituency. "I voted hoping for a change," said O Santhosh, a tribal member residing at Narikuravar Colony in Pallavarayanpettai, echoing the same sentiment.

Similarly, VS Nivin Varshan (18), a first-year college student who cast his vote at Salem West constituency, said he arrived early out of concern that his vote might otherwise be misused. "More than just an election, I see this as a youth-driven movement, with many young people participating across the state. I'm happy to be a part of it," he said, adding that women's safety was among the issues he hoped to see change through the electoral process.

In Erode, Pooja S (18) said she was nervous while entering the booth, but clear about her choice,and later sharing her inked finger on Instagram. Siblings Bhoomika V (21) and Santhosh V (18) from Choolaimedu voted together for the first time, guided through the process by polling staff. For S Kavilekha (19) from Elakkiyampatti, the scale of the exercise came as a revelation. "The sight is overwhelming. It has overall been a positive experience," the student said.