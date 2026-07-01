Karnataka State Open University opens admissions for 2026-27 academic year

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has invited applications for admission to its undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes for the 2026–27 academic year (July cycle).
According to the university, admissions are open through its Regional Centre-06 at Sunkadakatte for a range of courses, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and other programmes.
The university has announced a full tuition fee waiver for children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, transgender students and students with visual impairment.
In addition, girl students holding Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards and children of military personnel, ex-servicemen, auto-rickshaw drivers and employees of state road transport corporations will receive a 10 per cent concession on tuition fees.
Students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be eligible for scholarships through the State Scholarship Portal (SSP), subject to submission of the required documents.
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the university's official admission portal.