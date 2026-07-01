Karnataka State Open University opens admissions for 2026-27 academic year

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has invited applications for admission to its undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes for the 2026–27 academic year (July cycle).

According to the university, admissions are open through its Regional Centre-06 at Sunkadakatte for a range of courses, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and other programmes.