Madras HC: No promotions in transport corporation for staff with non-AICTE approved engineering degrees

Referring to a communication from Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya, Kancheepuram, which stated that the institution did not have AICTE approval from the academic year 2002 to 2017, the bench noted that the staff had completed their B.E. (Mechanical Engineering) degrees during this period.

Citing certain portions of the SC judgment in the Orissa case, the bench held that engineering degrees obtained during the said period cannot be construed as valid degrees, since the university had not obtained the recognition/approval for the course at the time.

It said that neither the single judge nor the division bench, which dismissed the appeal, had considered the relevant parts of the Orissa case judgment and so, such error is construed as 'an error apparent' warranting the exercise of review powers.