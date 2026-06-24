ED conducts raids in Tamil Nadu over alleged TRB exam manipulation case

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at around 18 locations across Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and Madurai in connection with the alleged Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) examination manipulation case.

Sources said multiple ED teams carried out simultaneous raids under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency's action stems from a predicate offence registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police in 2017. While the police filed a chargesheet in 2021, the ED has now taken up the case to trace the proceeds of crime and examine the financial trail linked to the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.