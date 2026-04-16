Tamil Nadu tops CBSE Class 10 results with 99.92% pass rate

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students this year. The first phase was conducted in February-March, while the second is scheduled for May. Students were required to appear for at least three subjects in the first phase, which serves as the main examination. Students will be asked to submit their candidature for the second examination through their respective schools. A separate circular will be issued to guide the process, CBSE said in a release.