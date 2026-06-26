Sridhar Vembu hits back at online backlash over DMK-era school bribery allegations

The DMK backlash resulted in a fresh post from Vembu, issuing a detailed clarification, on Thursday. He said his original post primarily referred to pending DTCP approval for permanent buildings on the Tenkasi campus, while alleging that the Theni campus had also faced hurdles when they attempted to get state board approval for the school. He also mentioned that he took over premises previously run as a CBSE school by a retired IPS officer in Theni, who couldn’t secure the required NOC for a CBSE school because of alleged demands for bribes.