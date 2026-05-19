Schools to reopen for classes 4 to 12 on June 1; New textbooks issued for classes 1-3

Chennai: School Education Minister Rajmohan on Monday released nine textbooks prepared under the new curriculum for classes 1, 2 and 3, and said the Class 10 results would be released on May 20, as announced.
According to a press release, the textbooks have been designed to help students learn easily, develop their individuality and achieve the expected learning outcomes. The books are child-centric, with emphasis on learning through stories, songs and activities. They also feature colourful illustrations and content aimed at developing motor skills, socio-emotional skills, values and life skills.
The minister instructed officials to ensure that all required textbooks reach districts in time for distribution to students of classes 1 to 12 on the reopening day.
Meanwhile, training on the new textbooks and teaching methodologies for teachers handling classes 1 to 3 will be conducted from June 1 to 3. While schools for other classes will reopen on June 1, classes 1 to 3 will reopen on June 4 owing to the teacher training programme.
All educational officers, headmasters and teachers have also been instructed to coordinate and ensure that welfare items for the 2026-27 academic year, including textbooks, notebooks, uniforms and school bags, are distributed to students on the reopening day itself.
When asked about the implementation of the PM Shri scheme, Rajmohan said the two-language policy remains one of TVK's fundamental principles. "Tamil for talking to our brethren and English for talking to the world is our policy," he said.