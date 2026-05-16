Achievements gain meaning only with social responsibility, students told at Educational Achievers Day

Bangalore: Educational Achievers Day, organised by MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce, highlighted the role of students in nation-building, with Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswati urging youngsters to contribute to society while pursuing successful careers.
He advised students not to forget their roots after achieving success and attaining high positions in life, and stressed the importance of giving back to society.
The Swami also highlighted the role of spirituality and human values in shaping responsible citizens, saying achievements become meaningful only when combined with social responsibility and wise decision-making.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr MR Seetharam, Chairman of Gokula Education Foundation, said students must remain humane regardless of their achievements and encouraged them to develop strong human values from an early age.
Among those present were MR Janakiram, Vice Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation; MR Ramaiah, Director, RCASC and Gokula Education Foundation; HV Parswanath, Chief Executive, Gokula Education Foundation; Prof Karisiddappa, Chief Academic Advisor; and G Ramachandra, Chief Financial Officer.