KSPU College inaugurates new academic year for first-year PUC students at KSIT campus

Bengaluru: KSPU College formally inaugurated the academic year for its 1 PUC students at the Silver Jubilee Auditorium, KSIT campus here on Sunday.

The programme commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, D Nataraj Thalaghattapura, guest of honour K Krishna, KS Group president R Rajagopal Naidu, secretary R Leelashankar Rao, treasurer T Neerajakshulu Naidu and all the dignitaries of KS management board, along with 1st year PUC students, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment, the college said in a press release.

The programme marked the beginning of a significant academic journey rooted in integrity, resilience and holistic education.